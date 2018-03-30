Teen Arrested After Police Chase, Facing Multiple Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A West Des Moines teen faces multiple felony charges in connection with a chase with police in Johnston on Thursday.

The incident began around 5:30 when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle with significant front-end damage. The driver sped off and crashed into three vehicles before losing control on the on-ramp to Interstate 80. A juvenile ran off and was eventually arrested.

The driver, 19-year-old Brazon Davenport, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, possession of a firearm, and drug possession. Police say he also had several outstanding warrants for domestic abuse. Davenport is being held on a $27,000 bond.