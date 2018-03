Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- A former Urbandale city employee will spend up to five years in prison for stealing nearly $50,000 from the city.

Chad Nielsen was sentenced to five years in prison and a $63,000 fine on Thursday. Nielsen was an IT worker at the city's library.

Authorities say he purchased high-end computer equipment using city accounts and then sold that equipment online and kept the money. The theft continued for more than a year before it was discovered during a routine audit.