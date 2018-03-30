Waukee Students Lobby Lawmakers to Replace Funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- Some Waukee High School Students spent their morning doing some lobbying at the Iowa Capitol.

The students are a part of a program called APEX at Waukee, which stands for Aspiring Professional Experience. They have been trained how to do vision screenings in elementary aged students in that district.

What brought the students to the Statehouse, was cutting of funding for training the students had received. Due to state budget issues, the state had dropped $96,000.

“Helping the kids realize they have a problem if they go to an eye doctor they’ll be able to see better, and in return they’ll learn better, and they’ll do better in school,” said Waukee student Meredith Glas. “The government is trying to cut the funding so we won’t be trained, the nurses have to do it all by themselves and that’s really hard on the nurses.”

The group met with Democratic State Representative Lisa Heddens, and others.

“I think that they’re up here at the advocating on behalf of the students is very telling, and I am my hope is that we can increase in funding into this particular line item,” said Heddens.

“I like doing this because I get to work with kids and I want to be a pediatrician, so I really like working with kids,” said Aya Almajiei, a Waukee High School Student.

The students have screened some 1300 students in the Waukee District, and have volunteered to help screen students in the Des Moines Schools.