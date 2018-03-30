× Woodward Man, Dogs Escape Before House Destroyed by Flames

WOODWARD, Iowa — A Woodward man and some of his pets made it out of a home before it burned down on Friday.

The homeowner was working in his shed at approximately 3 p.m. and came outside to see the house burning. When firefighters arrived, the home was completely involved. The man and his dogs escaped safely, but two cats died not make it out.

Woodward, Madrid, Perry, Bouton, and Granger fire crews all assisted in putting out the flames. Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.