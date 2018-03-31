× Creston Community Mourns the Loss of Sharp Family

CRESTON, Iowa — Friends and family said their goodbyes to the sharp family Saturday afternoon at Southwestern Community College.

Kevin and Amy Sharp and their two children died last week after inhaling toxic gas inside a rented condominium in Mexico.

Authorities believe it was caused by a faulty water heater.

Everyone that knew the Sharp family attended the service in their favorite Hawkeye or racing gear to remember two of the families favorite pastimes.

Loved ones filled the SWCC gym to pray and grieve together.

Kevin’s brother, Kurtis Sharp, shared some stories of their childhood and played Kevin’s favorite song, Thunderstruck, by AC/DC.

Kevin’s racing crew had his race car there and revved it four times during the service, one for each member of the Sharp family.

Pastor Mary O’Reilly lead the service and said the family did everything together and never missed a moment to be there for each other.

The service was followed by a private burial at Graceland Cemetery just south of Creston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are for a SWCC Scholarship, the Creston Basketball Association, the Creston Softball & Baseball League, the Padded Football League, the Creston Brownie Troop 971 and the Creston Boy Scouts.

Online condolences can be given at www.powersfh.com.