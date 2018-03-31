I-Cubs Fans Brave Chilly Temps for Afternoon Open House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The spirit of baseball is in full swing at Principal Park.

On Saturday afternoon, the park hosted hundreds of eager Iowa Cubs baseball fans ahead of next week's season opener game. Visitors were able to check out the stadium's redesigned clubhouse, the dugout, and purchase new Cubbie apparel.

The temperature didn't quite make it feel like baseball weather, but that didn't stop fans from enjoying the day.

"We've come out when its colder. Opening day when it was sleeting, you name it and we've come out," said Carlisle resident James Reynolds.

Kurt Coenan, also of Carlisle, said, "I'm excited for baseball. Spring is almost here, so, I'm a big baseball fan and you can't beat a couple of free tickets."

The I-Cubs' first home game of the season is on Thursday against Oklahoma City and is the first of a five-game series.