Police Investigating Early Morning Drive-By Shooting on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the south side of Des Moines.

Officers were called to the Taco Bell in the 5900 block of SE 14th Street just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. A black Acura was sitting in the intersection of SE 14th and Hart Avenue. The driver was identified as Leonard Hudson, who claimed to be shot. Upon closer investigation, investigators found he had been grazed by a bullet.

The vehicle also had three other occupants who were uninjured. According to their statements, they were traveling northbound on SE 14th when they began being shot at by another vehicle also headed northbound.

None of the shooters have been identified.

Several bullet holes were found in the vehicle and four casings found in the road. The shooting remains under investigation.