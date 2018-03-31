× Teen Killed, Infant and Adult Injured in Delaware County Collision

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in Delaware County claimed the life of one person and left two others injured.

At approximately 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, an SUV driven by 31-year-old Kendra Klein of Dyersville was traveling northbound on 300th Avenue while 16-year-old Mackenzie McArthur of Asbury was driving southbound on the same road in a Ford Focus. McArthur crossed the center line and struck Klein’s vehicle head-on.

Kendra and one-year-old Willow Klein were both injured during the crash and transported to Finley Hospital in Dubuque. McArthur was confirmed dead as a result of the collision.

Several departments are continuing to investigate. The Iowa State Patrol’s crash report indicates all individuals involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.