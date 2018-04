× First Decorah Eaglet of the Year Hatches

DECORAH, Iowa — The first Decorah eaglet of 2018 is here!

At 7:25 a.m. on Sunday, the Raptor Resource Project‘s eaglet D29 hatched.

Mom Decorah’s most recent egg was laid in February.

Millions of people tune in to watch the live feed from the eagles’ nest, which has gained worldwide attention.