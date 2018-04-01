× How Iowa’s Congressional Delegation Shared Easter Sunday Messages on Twitter

DES MOINES, Iowa–All of Iowa’s Congressional delegation reached out to supporters through social media Easter Sunday. Most shared some type of Easter holiday message. But the delegation’s most prolific tweeter, Senator Chuck Grassley, was not one of them.

Grassley welcomed the new Drake University men’s basketball coach instead, while all of his fellow Republicans added a Biblical theme to their Easter greeting. Iowa’s only Democratic member of Congress offered no apparent religious message in his tweet, instead sharing the image of what appears to be an Easter egg.

Here are the messages they sent out as of Sunday afternoon.

Wishing you a blessed and happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/dNqX9wJffF — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) April 1, 2018

Congratulations to @UNIAthletics alum @Coach_DeVries on his new postion as Drake MBB coach. Welcome back to iowa — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 1, 2018

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. – John 3:16 pic.twitter.com/ti1ujtqPV6 — David Young (@RepDavidYoung) April 1, 2018

Happy Easter! The most Joyous Day of the Year! pic.twitter.com/GmrFLM7Icc — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) April 1, 2018