Iowa’s Longest-Serving Lawmaker Announces Retirement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Democrat senator from Cedar Rapids is leaving his position after serving at the Iowa Capitol for nearly 50 years.

Wally Horn, 84, has announced he will retire. Horn is the longest-serving lawmaker in Iowa history, according to the Legislative Services Agency.

Horn, a Bloomfield native, has also been a teacher and coach for more than 30 years. He was elected to the Iowa House in the fall of 1972 then to the Iowa Senate in 1982. He is known for his leadership role on a host of bills that liberalized Iowa's alcoholic beverage laws and legalizing casino gambling, which made Iowa the first state in the nation to offer modern riverboat gambling.

Horn will officially retire in January 2019.