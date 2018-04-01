Local Rap Artist Responds to Third Arrest in Noah Campbell Murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Just last month, investigators named 19-year-old Malik Mandujano as a person of interest in the murder of Noah Campbell, and now there are some new developments in the case.

“Not too long after the homicide, he fled the state and went to Florida. He had some friends and family that looks like were kind of helping him hide out down there. I don’t think they understood the seriousness of the charges. I believe he led them down the path that he was simply hiding from a robbery charge and failed to mention the whole murder charge,” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Parizek said now that Mandujano is back in Iowa, he’s been charged with first degree murder.

Will Keeps, a local rap artist, knew both Campbell and Mandujano and said he’s glad the case is moving forward.

“I’m glad that the mom gets some closure, the family gets some closure. Because I’m ready for these murders to be solved. I work with a lot of kids and even if I work with a kid who did something as tragic as that, I want him to be caught,” Keeps said.

Keeps recently realized Mandujano was in his music video called "We Fight."

“When I found out Malik was in my video, I couldn’t believe it,” Keeps said, expressing his sadness that Mandujano chose not to follow the overall message of the song.

“It made me kind of disappointed. One of my things is I want to do better for the kids, do better for the community, let them see something different from what they’ve been seeing,” Keeps said.

Even though the case isn’t completely closed, Keeps believes these developments are important.

“It feels good to know that they’re not getting away with murder," he said. "That they’re not out here walking around and maybe do it to someone else and feel like, that they’re superior."