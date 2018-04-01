In this week's Murphy's Law commentary, Keith gives his thoughts on Drake hiring Darian DeVries as men's basketball coach.
Murphy’s Law: Drake Hires Darian DeVries
-
Darian DeVries Named Drake Men’s Basketball Coach
-
Darian DeVries Introduced as New Drake Head Coach
-
Drake Coach Crashes SoundOff
-
Drake’s Niko Medved Leaving Drake For Colorado State University After One Year
-
Murphy’s Law: SLOW DOWN
-
-
Murphy’s Law: The Legacy of Chris Street
-
Murphy’s Law: McCaffery’s Job Security After Disappointing Season
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Drake Fans Not Showing Up
-
Murphy’s Law: How the President, John Sears, and Motley Crue Come Together
-
Murphy’s Law: Iowa State and Iowa Athletics Departments Should Give Money Back
-
-
Murphy’s Law: Wigginton and Bohannon Provide Needed Sparks
-
Drake Wins, Extends Season
-
Drake Women Depart, Men Learn Destination