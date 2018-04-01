× New Murder Charge Filed in Death of Noah Campbell

DES MOINES, Iowa — More charges have been filed in connection to the 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Noah Campbell.

On Sunday morning, Des Moines police confirmed Malik Mandujano was extradited back to Iowa from Florida, where he was previously in custody as an out-of-state fugitive in the state’s Lee County Jail. Police sought Mandujano as a material witness in Campbell’s death.

Mandujano has now been charged with first degree murder. Crystal Lee, 29, and Daniel Lamay were also previously charged with murder in the case.