× Police Investigating Body Found in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The body of a deceased person has been located in Des Moines.

Just after noon on Sunday, a pedestrian reported seeing a body along the riverbank below the SW 9th Street bridge.

Officers say the body appears to be an adult male and was likely at that location for a “considerable length of time.” No signs of trauma or injury were present.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and police are still investigating the death. Further information will be provided as it is made available.