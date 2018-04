Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Two Iowans have chosen very different next moves.

One Democrat has dreams of Congress and a Republican is hoping to replace his party's governor. Therese Greenfield and Ron Corbett both failed to collect enough valid signatures to fulfill the state's requirements to become official candidates.

Attorney General Tom Miller had a front seat to both of these scenarios, and joined Political Director Dave Price in the Channel 13 studio to discuss the outcomes.