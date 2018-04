Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa's general fund budget has nearly doubled in the past 20 years and tuition has nearly tripled over that time at the state's public universities, this hasn't been the same for universities' funding.

The schools are now seeing less money than 20 years ago. Some University of Iowa students went to the Statehouse to strongly suggest to legislators that this decrease does not make sense. Political Director Dave Price shares some of their discussions in the video above.