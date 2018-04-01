The Insiders: April 1st Edition, Sergei’s Legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Attention on what lawmakers can do often shows the fighting and differences between the political parties.

However, a recent bill signing was not one of these differences. Governor Reynolds signed a bipartisan bill that brings hope for better treatment for mental health needs.

Mental health advocates have pushed for changes for years, but the story of Sergei Neubauer recently helped push that conversation. Sergei's mother, Mary Neubauer, joined Political Director Dave Price to discuss her story and the recent changes.