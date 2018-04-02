Kyle Kempt Finally QB1

Kyle Kempt, in his sixth year of eligibility, finally starts a spring practice as QB1, but doesn't sound satisfied. John Sears talks to Kempt, Iowa State QBs Coach Joel Gordon, and Cyclones back-up QB Zeb Noland, who says what fans want to hear.