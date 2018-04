Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Voters in Altoona will head back to the polls on Tuesday.

Residents will cast their ballots in a runoff election. None of the three candidates for a vacant city council seat finished with more than 50% of the vote, which is required in order to win.

Scott Leighter took 40% of the vote and Todd Havel received 31%. The two now face off to fill the empty seat.