Death Investigation Underway on South Side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A death investigation is underway on the South side of Des Moines in Warren County.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation. Authorities were called to a home in the 8600 block of Warren Drive this morning on a report of suspicious activity.

At this time the DCI is not labeling this a homicide investigation. They believe there may be a female victim inside a home. They are working to obtain search warrants for the home.