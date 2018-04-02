Eagle Grove Preparing to Grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa- Work is on schedule for the new Prestage Hog Processing Plant to open in November of 2018. Already some preliminary hiring has been going on, with the bulk of the workers to be hired just prior to the plant opening.

While the plant will employ somewhere around 1,000 people. It’s not known how many will actually move to Eagle Grove.

“We did a housing study that looked at our pent-up demand for rentals,” said Eagle Grove City Administrator, Bryce Davis. “We believe if you’re coming to a new location, you’re taking a new job with the new company you’re most likely going to rent before you make a commitment to buy at home.”

Davis said if the town of Eagle Grove gains 200 residents they will be happy with that. The town is looking to increase rental housing.

“We are looking at a housing sub-division to increase the housing stock, every small town has a shortage of quality affordable housing units were looking to remediate that issue,” said Davis.

Eagle Grove has seen some new businesses open, including a new barbershop, and a vinyl collectibles shop.

Scott Thompson is a retired farmer, now operating Arden-Scott collectibles.

We’ve been losing population since the 1930s to tell you the truth,” said Thompson. “Farming became mechanized, one for American farm 500 acres when a family before in the 30s and 40s they could make a living of 80 acres.”

Although Thompson does a lot of online sales, he’s optimistic about the new plant coming to town.

“Having Prestage come to town, well,it’s a shot in the arm,” said Thompson.

At City Hall Davis has a long list of projects connected in some way to a growing population. The City is constructing a new wastewater treatment plant, assessing conditions of streets and sidewalks, and may also look at ways to spruce up the downtown area.

Eagle Grove Schools is already building an addition for the new incoming students.

“At the end of the day I’d rather be managing growth than decline, we can do our best and see what happens.” said Davis.