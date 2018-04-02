× Early Morning Gun Arrest in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police followed the sound of gunfire to a suspect in a shooting investigation early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Kirkwood Avenue around 4:00am on a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings lying on the ground along Bell Avenue between SE 6th Street and SE 8th Street. While collecting evidence officers heard six more shots fired nearby and spotted a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Police pulled that vehicle over and found a firearm inside. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Blake Brown, is charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.