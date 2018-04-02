Fatal Collision Closes Downtown Des Moines Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a fatal car crash in downtown Des Moines.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash at 7th and Cherry Streets. Police say preliminary information indicates a vehicle traveling southbound on 7th Street ran a red light, entered the intersection, and was struck by at least one vehicle traveling westbound on Cherry Street.

One person has been confirmed dead and two other adults were transported to local hospitals. The names of the individuals involved have not yet been released.

The intersection is expected to be closed for at least two hours while law enforcement investigates the crash.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it is made available.