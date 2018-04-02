Plaza Lanes Cleanup Process Successful After Massive Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The remnants of a massive fire have nearly disappeared on the north side of Des Moines.

In December, Plaza Lanes Family Sports Complex collapsed as a fire gutted the building, destroying 60 years of history. Nearly four months later, things have changed on the site.

The area is now cleared and the lanes are visible from Drone13, footage of which can be seen in the video above. The owners of the bowling alley have promised to rebuild better than ever, but have not yet released a timeline.

The cause of the fire has not been identified, but it has been ruled accidental.