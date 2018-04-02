Police Say Domestic Disputes Like Monday Morning Incident Happen “Far Too Often”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A domestic argument turned violent in the Prospect Park neighborhood on Monday morning.

Police were called to the 3200 block of 30th Street shortly after 9 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Two females were arguing inside an apartment, and at one point another woman stepped in and unloaded a can of mace in an attempt to break them up.

Neighbors and family members say there are ongoing disagreements between the partners. Sergeant Paul Parizek says it's a story police have to tell far too often.

"These are the people that we look to to feel safe with and have that sense of security, and then we get in these relationships where it's the exact opposite and a lot of victims really struggle to find a way out. So we see it get to the point where police have to intervene far too often," he says.

Aaliyah Welch, 20, is charged with domestic abuse assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily injury. She remains held in the Polk County Jail.

The victim's injuries were minor and she was treated at the scene.