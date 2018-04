× Single-Vehicle Crash in Ottumwa Claims Life of Driver

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Police in Ottumwa are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, police say a car went off the road into a ditch near the Vine Street exit of Highway 63. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A grass fire also began as a result of the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending autopsy results.