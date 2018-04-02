Unanswered Questions Remain in Warren County Death Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- Authorities are investigating a death in Warren County.

Officers found a woman's body inside a home in the 8600 block of Warren Drive--just South of the Blank Park Zoo--on Monday morning. James Waymen is new to that neighborhood, and said he woke up to a flurry of investigators across the street from his house.

“When they arrived, they did find a deceased individual inside the house. We believe the individual is female," said Mike Motsinger with the Division of Criminal Investigation.

That’s troubling news for Waymen.

"Not very good, it could have happened to anybody. But they’ve had a lot of problems in that house," Warren County resident James Waymen said.

Investigators aren't releasing the name or age of the woman, as the Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the cause of death.

Police had responded to the home on reports of suspicious activity, which they say is not uncommon at that location. Warren County Sheriff Brian Voss says his deputies and police get called there two to four times a week on reports of suspicious activity and loud noises.

“Lots of trash in the backyard and the garage is full of trash,” Waymen said. “That’s what people have been complaining about."

There was no trash in sight, but what appeared to be drug paraphernalia was seen on the front lawn.

“Once we get more into the investigation we can shed some more light on that, once our investigation into what happened here today, we get more, we'll let you know,” Warren County Sheriff Brian Voss said.

Neighbors like Waymen hope answers come soon.

“It’s just a shame. I wish people would come together and try to just live a nice, peaceful life," Waymen said.

Investigators were not able to confirm any trauma to the body.