13Raw: Representative Ako Abdul-Samad Speaks Out Against Immigration Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An immigration enforcement bill has passed the Iowa House, but some lawmakers have very different views on the subject.

The bill punishes so-called sanctuary cities and mandates that local communities respect federal immigration law.

After it was passed at the Statehouse on Tuesday, Democratic Representative Ako Abdul-Samad passionately spoke out against the bill. His full speech can be seen in the video above.

