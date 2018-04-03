× Body Found Near SW 9th Street Bridge Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – The identity of a body found near the SW 9th Street bridge on Sunday has been released.

Police say the body is that of 61-year-old Thomas Francis Hoye III of Des Moines.

Hoye’s body was discovered by someone walking in the area around noon on Sunday. No obvious signs of trauma or injury were apparent, but police say Hoye’s body had been there for a considerable amount of time.

The cause of Hoye’s death is still under investigation.