Des Moines Man Arrested in Cockfighting Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been arrested after police say they found evidence he was training roosters for cockfights.

Fifty-year-old Jose Barrios is charged with a felony count of animal contest-trainer. A criminal complaint claims Barrios admitted he was training roosters for a derby in Mexico. Officers with the ARL witnessed Barrios dubbing roosters, which removes the rooster’s comb, and is common in preparing roosters for cockfighting.

One-hundred and four roosters and hens were removed from Barrios’ home at 2727 Hickman in March. The animals were placed in the care of the Animal Rescue League.

Barrios is being held in the Polk Count Jail on a $5,000 bond. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 13th.