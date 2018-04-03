× Django Restaurant Re-Opening in New Location

DES MOINES, Iowa – A popular Des Moines restaurant that closed earlier this year because of renovations to its building will re-open this summer at a new location.

Django closed its doors February 17th at the Hotel Fort Des Moines at 210 10th Street. Renovations to the hotel meant Django diners would be inconvenienced and owners decided the best thing to do would be to shut down and look for a new space.

“We are very excited to find a new space for Django in the neighborhood we’ve called home for more than a decade,” says Orchestrate President Paul Rottenberg.

Django will re-open at 1420 Locust Street, where Magnolia Wine Kitchen had operated for the last year and a half. The restaurant just closed its doors.

Plans for renovating the space are underway and Django will re-open late summer.