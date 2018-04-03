× Firefighters Respond to House Fire After Knock at Fire Station Window

DES MOINES, Iowa – A knock on a Des Moines fire station’s window alerted firefighters about a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Someone showed up at the station around 2:00 a.m. to let crews know there was a fire at 306 East 17th Street.

Fire officials say the fire began in the basement and two people were able to escape the home. One of them was transported to the hospital but is recovering from minor injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.