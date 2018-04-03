Freestyle World Cup Comes to Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday and Saturday in Iowa City, the Freestyle World Cup features eight of the best wrestling teams in the world.

John Sears reports from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Here is more information on the event:

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- United World Wrestling has notified USA Wrestling with an approved revised schedule for the 2018 Freestyle World Cup, hosted by the University of Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 7-8.

With Iran and Russia not in the field, and with Mongolia and India added to the event, there are changes in both the pool competition and the order of the bouts.

The two-day tournament is broken down into three pool-play sessions, in addition to a medal round. Every team will compete during each session.

The new schedule has the United States in Pool A against the nations of Japan, Georgia, and India. Pool B consists of teams from Azerbaijan, Cuba, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

The times of the U.S. duals have not changed from the previous schedule, but the order of the opponents has changed. The USA will face India first, followed by Japan on Saturday, then will battle on Sunday morning against Georgia to complete its pool competition.

The revised event schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 7

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. - Session I

10:00 a.m - USA vs. India on Mat A, Mongolia vs. Kazakhstan on Mat B

11:15 a.m. – Georgia vs. Japan on Mat A, Azerbaijan vs. Cuba on Mat B

2 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies

2:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Session II

2:30 p.m. – USA vs. Japan on Mat A

4:30 p.m. – Mongolia vs. Cuba on Mat B

5:45 p.m. – Georgia vs. India on Mat A, Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan on Mat B

Sunday, April 8

10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. - Session III

10:00 a.m. – USA vs. Georgia on Mat A, Mongolia vs. Azerbaijan on Mat B

11:15 a.m. – Japan vs. India on Mat A, Cuba vs. Kazakhstan on Mat B

12:30 p.m. - 5th Place Match at Mat A, 7th Place Match on Mat B

2:15 p.m. - Bronze Medal Match on Mat A

4 p.m. - Gold Medal Match on Mat A

Ticket opportunities for the World Cup include standard all-session tickets ($75/$50), single-day tickets ($40/$25), and a “The Eastern Iowa Airport Family Four Pack” ($100). Tickets are now available on the University of Iowa Athletics website hawkeyesports.com.