I-Cubs to Play Doubleheader on Opening Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ernie Banks used to say, “It’s a great day for a ball game; let’s play two!” The Iowa Cubs are taking some advice from the Chicago Cub legend.

Thursday is opening day for the Iowa Cubs and it will be a doubleheader. Impending weather conditions are altering the bill, moving Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers to Thursday. The doubleheader is set to begin at 3:08 p.m.

The series will continue through Monday, with Friday and Saturday’s games scheduled for 7:08 p.m. and Monday’s game beginning at 3:08.

