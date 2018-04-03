Iowa Attorney General Joining Lawsuit Regarding 2020 Census Question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Attorney General Tom Miller is joining 18 other states in a lawsuit seeking to block a question from being included on the 2020 census.

The question at hand asks about residents' citizenship status. Miller says asking the question could scare some people away from completing the survey, which undermines the results of the census. The Constitution calls for a census every decade to determine the total number of people living in the U.S., regardless of whether they are citizens.

Iowa Congressman Steve King says the question was included due to his request. Despite what the Constitution says about the census, King says non-citizens shouldn't count.

He released a statement saying, "Sanctuary states like California flaunt federal immigration law to give aid and comfort to large populations of illegal aliens, and those states are unjustly rewarded with extra Congressional representation as a byproduct of doing so."