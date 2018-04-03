× Local Chef Represents Iowa on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

AMES, Iowa — One Ankeny chef has been across the country and back. Tuesday night he will represent Iowa on the Food Network’s cooking show Chopped.

Chef James Richards was chosen to be on Chopped after working as Chef de Cuisine at Emeril Lagasse in Las Vegas Nevada.

He worked for eight years in Las Vegas and came back to Iowa at the beginning of the year to work at the eight month old Ames restaurant Provisions Lot F.

He is proud to represent Iowa on Food Network’s Chopped airing on April 3 at 9 P.M.