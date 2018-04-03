× Man Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car on NE 14th Street

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials say one person was hospitalized after he was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened in the 4400 block of NE 14th Street around 2:10 a.m. An adult male was walking on the raised median between the northbound and southbound lanes when he stepped off and into the southbound lanes where the man was hit by a vehicle.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy came upon the crash before it was called in assisted at the scene. The victim was initially unconscious but regained consciousness before being transported to a Des Moines hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

Officials say the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating. At this time no citations or charges have been filed against the driver.

The southbound lanes of NE 14th Street between Broadway and Aurora were closed while crews investigated and cleared the scene, but the road re-opened around 4:30 a.m.