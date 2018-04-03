More Acts Announced for 80/35 Music Festival
DES MOINES, Iowa – Organizers of the 80/35 Music Festival have announced the latest slate of artists performing during the 2018 event.
Kesha and Phantogram were announced as headliners for the festival back in February and Tuesday morning another list of performers was released:
- Pheobe Bridgers
- Matthew James & The Rust Belt Union
- Closed Format
- Vagabon
- Sawyer Fredericks
- Soccer Mommy
- Ratboys
- Field Division
- Greg Grease
- Naked Giants
- Well
- Ramona & The Sometimes
- Bass Raja and Pri Yon Joni with Himanshu on Dhol
You can learn more about the festival and view the lineup so far here. Organizers say they’ll announce the final acts being added to the festival in early May.
Single day tickets for the event at Western Gateway Park are also now on sale for $49 each. A two-day pass costs $75 and VIP packages are available for $195.