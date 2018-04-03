× More Acts Announced for 80/35 Music Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa – Organizers of the 80/35 Music Festival have announced the latest slate of artists performing during the 2018 event.

Kesha and Phantogram were announced as headliners for the festival back in February and Tuesday morning another list of performers was released:

Pheobe Bridgers

Matthew James & The Rust Belt Union

Closed Format

Vagabon

Sawyer Fredericks

Soccer Mommy

Ratboys

Field Division

Greg Grease

Naked Giants

Well

Ramona & The Sometimes

Bass Raja and Pri Yon Joni with Himanshu on Dhol

You can learn more about the festival and view the lineup so far here. Organizers say they’ll announce the final acts being added to the festival in early May.

Single day tickets for the event at Western Gateway Park are also now on sale for $49 each. A two-day pass costs $75 and VIP packages are available for $195.