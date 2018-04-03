× Victim in Fatal Downtown Des Moines Crash Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Des Moines Monday.

The accident happened around 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Cherry Streets. Police say a red Pontiac heading southbound on 7th Street didn’t stop at the red light and was hit broadside by a westbound Jeep and an eastbound Dodge. Another vehicle involved, a BMW, was hit by vehicles involved in the initial crash.

Police say the driver of the red Pontiac, 34-year-old Christopher Harrier of Des Moines, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, 33-year-old Jennifer Turner, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 45-year-old Ayman Qaisi, suffered minor injuries.

The other drivers and passengers involved in the accident were not injured.

The investigation into the crash continues but police say the failure to yield to a traffic control device appears to be a significant contributing factor.