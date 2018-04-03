× Water Main Break Shuts Down Two Lanes of Des Moines Highway

DES MOINES, Iowa — A water main break has closed part of a Des Moines highway.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said the break in a median on southbound Iowa 28–south of the Raccoon River and Creston Avenue near mile marker 15–has closed the left lanes of Iowa 28 in both directions.

Crews are on scene and working to repair the broken main. At this time, the DOT is working to keep the southbound Iowa 28 lanes open, but they may be closed with traffic shifting into northbound lanes as repairs continue.

The road is expected to be fixed by Wednesday morning’s rush hour.