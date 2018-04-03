× Woman Found Dead Inside Warren County Home Identified, One Arrest Made

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found deceased inside a home.

The body of Mercedes Wathen, a Cambridge resident, was found in the residence in the 8600 block of Warren Drive around 7 a.m. on Monday. An autopsy to determine Wathen’s cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday.

A material witness warrant was issued for 18-year-old Jaquarias Scoggins on Monday, who is considered a person of interest in the case. There was a previous arrest warrant out for Scoggins from a robbery in Polk County. He was arrested after being located in Des Moines and is now in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is still investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 515-961-1122.