Bancroft Piles The Snow After April Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BANCROFT, Iowa- Yet another round of snow fell across northern Iowa on Tuesday. Anywhere from 5-8 inches fell across this part of the state.

A day later huge piles of snow were all over this Kossuth County town.

“I’m crazy enough to be out in it, I was out in it yesterday,” said Arlene Rahe, of Bancroft. “I went to the church help set up for a funeral that I went back home and stay there.”

Royce Murra grew up in the area, but now lives in Blue Earth MN.

“I remember one time back in ’84, back on Easter morning we had 4 inches of snow on the ground,” said Murra. “It was a lot nicer when I was in Des Moines for State basketball earlier this spring, now I had to come back this stuff I wasn’t very fun, I wasn’t expecting this at all after Easter.”

Roads around town were snow-covered on Wednesday, but there was no problem driving. There were some slick, ice and snow-covered sidewalks, as though it were January. The park by Bancroft City Hall was a Christmas Wonderland, with Christmas Decorations and heavy snow.

“In the fall we always had good weather, even at Christmas time we didn’t have a white Christmas but now first of took a long time to start not can’t stop,” said Rahe. “One of the guys that had coffee with us this morning said this April fools joke get a little out of hand here.”

Also out of hand is the forecast, possible more snowfall coming on the weekend.