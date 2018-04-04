Bond Referendum for New High School Approved in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Ames voters have approved a $110 million bond referendum for a new high school.

Results from Tuesday’s vote show residents passed the referendum with more than 80-percent support.

The Ames School District went on to tweet:

The money will be used to build a new Ames high school and expand Edwards, Meeker, and Mitchell elementary schools.

The new high school will be built along Ridgewood Avenue, where practice fields are currently located.