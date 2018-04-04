× Bond Referendum for New High School Approved in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Ames voters have approved a $110 million bond referendum for a new high school.

Results from Tuesday’s vote show residents passed the referendum with more than 80-percent support.

The Ames School District went on to tweet:

The results are in and the Ames bond referendum for a new high school has been approved by Ames voters with a 84.77% % yes vote. Thanks to all of the 5,502 voters who came out and let their voice be heard. #AmesCSD #FutureAHS pic.twitter.com/KYDng5LqE2 — Ames Schools (@ACSD_News) April 4, 2018

The money will be used to build a new Ames high school and expand Edwards, Meeker, and Mitchell elementary schools.

The new high school will be built along Ridgewood Avenue, where practice fields are currently located.