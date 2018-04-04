Des Moines Police Believe Woman’s Death Was Accidental

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police say the death of woman found at her home last week appears to be accidental.

71-year-old Nancy Heimbaugh was found dead inside her home last week. When police arrived they found blood in her driveway and her car missing. Despite those suspicious circumstances police say they have found no evidence of a crime being committed. Heimbaugh's vehicle has been located and there are no indications that she was assaulted in anyway.

"We know in the days leading up to this she took a fall," says Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, "It doesn't appear that there was anything negligent on anybody's part." Parizek says Heimbaugh had recently taken up with people whom he says may have issues with their "moral compass." The investigation into Heimbaugh's death does remain open.