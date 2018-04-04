× Downtown Skate Park Takes on Name of Major Donors

DES MOINES, Iowa — The new skatepark being built in downtown Des Moines now has a name.

It’s going to be called the Lauridsen Skatepark after Nix and Virginia Lauridsen, who gave $1 million to the project.

The donation leaves another $1 million left to raise of the total $3.5 million needed to break ground.

Those involved with the project say this space will be great not only for the community but also for parents.

“As parents all over know, it is harder and harder to get them off their screens and actually do things outside with their friends. That’s one of the main reasons I’m here. And, you know, it’s true what they say about Des Moines – we don’t have mountains, we don’t have an ocean but what we really have are visionary leaders and have a community that cares deeply for the people within the community,” said Brad Anderson, Co-Chair Head of the Des Moines Regional Skatepark Committee.

Once completed, the 65,0000 square foot space would be one of the largest in the country and would bring 40,000 skaters to Des Moines each year.