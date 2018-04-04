× Downtown Skate Park to Be Named After Generous Donor

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Regional Skate Park Committee will unveil the name of its downtown park Wednesday.

The skate park was approved by Des Moines City Council a week ago. It is to be built north of Rotary Riverwalk Park alongside the Des Moines River.

Co-chair Head of the Des Moines Regional Skate Park Brad Anderson said the name will be dedicated to a generous donor who gave $1 million to the project.

“The momentum has really picked up over the last year, because people want to see more outdoor recreation for our kids here in Des Moines. It is a great economic development for Des Moines. They are going to have skate park tournaments from all over the country come to Des Moines,” Anderson said.

The announcement will also reveal 20 new cabinet members.

The committee has raised $2.5 million for the project but is still shy $1 million. Anderson said the committee hopes to raise the rest and break ground next fall.

Anderson said once built, the skate park will allow skate boards, scooters and roller blades.

“The nice thing about this skate park it is a skate park for all levels of skate boarding. Beginners, maybe mediocre to poor skate boarders like myself will have a flat surface to skate board. Good skaters are going to have bowls, snake runs and other things that really allow them to show off their creativity,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the skate park committee hopes to teach lessons at the skate park. It is expected to be one of the biggest skate parks in the country.

The naming ceremony takes place at Wells Fargo arena at 10:00 a.m.