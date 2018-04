× Leighter Wins Altoona City Council Run-Off Race

ALTOONA, Iowa — It took two elections, but Altoona has now filled its vacant city council seat.

Tuesday’s election was needed because none of the candidates in last month’s election finished with more than 50-percent of the vote. That led to a run-off between the top two finishers.

With all precincts reporting, Scott Leighter is Altoona’s new councilman.

He finished 26 votes ahead of Todd Havel.