“Pinky” The Pit Bull Wins Court Case, Could Return Home Soon

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Pinky the Pit Bull could be heading back home for the first time in two years after a split decision by the Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Des Moines Police impounded Pinky in March 2016 after the dog attacked a neighbor's cat. The city ruled that Pinky should be put down after labeling the dog as dangerous under a city ordinance.

However on Wednesday the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled in a split-decision that the city's ordinance on dangerous animals is too vague. The court ordered Pinky to be returned to his family unless the city appeals to the Iowa Supreme Court. The city says it is considering all options at this time: