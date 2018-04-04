× ‘Real Danger,’ Iowa Senator Says of Growing Trade War’s Impact on Iowa Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The escalating trade war between President Donald Trump and China has Iowa Senator Joni Ernst concerned about its impact on her home state and she called on the President to “reconsider these tariffs” that he levied on Chinese goods.

March 8th: Trade tension between the two countries in recent weeks as President Trump announced tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.

Sunday: China fired back with tariffs on American exports that included hogs-which could hit Iowa especially hard, since it is the nation’s largest hog-producing state–as well as 127 other products.

Tuesday: President Trump then responded with additional tariffs on 1,300 Chinese products.

Wednesday: China announced an expansion of tariffs to include another 106 products, including soybeans, another product that Iowa produces more than any other state.

The fear among industry leaders is that the 25% tariff on American goods will force Chinese consumers to look for other, cheaper alternatives, and it could be especially difficult for Iowa producers to find enough export possibilities in other countries to make up for any decline in sales.

Wednesday afternoon Ernst released this statement about the trade tension between the countries: